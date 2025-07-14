Left Menu

Air India CEO Calls for Focus Amid AI171 Investigation Report Revelations

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has urged calm and focus following the preliminary report on AI171, confirming no mechanical issues. While media speculation swirled, Wilson commended the team's resilience and emphasized the airline's commitment to safety and integrity as the investigation continues.

Following the release of the preliminary investigation report into the AI171 accident, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has called for calm and urged employees to focus on their work. He stressed that the report identified no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft involved in the tragic incident that took place on June 12.

In a letter addressed to the Air India staff, Wilson highlighted key findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). The report ruled out any faults in the aircraft's engines, maintenance history, and fuel quality. It confirmed that pilots passed mandatory pre-flight alcohol tests and had no concerning medical history.

Wilson cautioned against jumping to conclusions, noting that the investigation is ongoing and the preliminary report does not assign blame. He described media speculation as a cycle of 'theories, allegations, rumours, and sensational headlines,' many of which have been disproven. The CEO lauded the Air India team's professionalism and reiterated the airline's commitment to upholding safety and service standards.

