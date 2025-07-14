Spain's Tourism Boom: Locals Priced Out of Their Own Paradise

In an unprecedented surge of international tourism, Spaniards are increasingly being displaced from their historic beach locales due to spiraling hotel and rental prices. The latest data indicates a dramatic decline in local tourism alongside a substantial rise in foreign visitors.

Spain's Mediterranean and Atlantic coast destinations experienced a total drop of 800,000 local tourists last year, while foreign arrivals surged by 1.94 million. As a result, traditional coastal retreats have become financially prohibitive for many Spaniards, who are now seeking affordable alternatives inland, such as the city of Burgos.

Amidst this shift, Spain's government has initiated campaigns encouraging tourists to explore lesser-known inland attractions. With a strong tradition of summer escapes, Spaniards increasingly turn to Airbnb rentals and destinations off the beaten path to beat the growing tourism pressures.

