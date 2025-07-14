Left Menu

Spain's Tourism Boom: Locals Priced Out of Their Own Paradise

Amid an unprecedented tourism boom in Spain, international visitors have pushed locals off their own beaches due to skyrocketing hotel and rental prices. Spanish tourism dropped drastically while foreign arrivals surged. Consequently, Spaniards are opting for inland destinations as traditional coastal holidays become too expensive.

14-07-2025
In an unprecedented surge of international tourism, Spaniards are increasingly being displaced from their historic beach locales due to spiraling hotel and rental prices. The latest data indicates a dramatic decline in local tourism alongside a substantial rise in foreign visitors.

Spain's Mediterranean and Atlantic coast destinations experienced a total drop of 800,000 local tourists last year, while foreign arrivals surged by 1.94 million. As a result, traditional coastal retreats have become financially prohibitive for many Spaniards, who are now seeking affordable alternatives inland, such as the city of Burgos.

Amidst this shift, Spain's government has initiated campaigns encouraging tourists to explore lesser-known inland attractions. With a strong tradition of summer escapes, Spaniards increasingly turn to Airbnb rentals and destinations off the beaten path to beat the growing tourism pressures.

