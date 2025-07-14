Fiery Alert: Tanker Blaze Averts Disaster at BPCL Depot

An empty oil tanker burst into flames near the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited oil depot in Baitalpur, sparking swift intervention by emergency services. The fire, which officials believe was caused by a short circuit in the tanker's battery, occurred at 8:15 pm on Sunday.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, which was quickly contained by the arriving fire brigade. The rapid response ensured that the situation remained under control, preventing what could have been a disastrous incident.

The BPCL depot's strategic location in Baitalpur, coupled with a significant number of tankers parked nearby, underscores the critical necessity for stringent safety measures to prevent future occurrences and keep both personnel and resources protected from potential hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)