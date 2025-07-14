Seeds of Discontent: Agricultural Crisis in Chhattisgarh
The opposition Congress demanded a discussion in the Chhattisgarh assembly on seed and fertilizer shortages, alleging reduced supplies were impacting farmers. Accusations of black marketing and inadequate government action were countered by the state Agricultural Minister, who cited global factors and ongoing efforts to manage the crisis.
In a heated Chhattisgarh assembly session, opposition Congress members raised alarm over a shortage of seeds and fertilizers, claiming the BJP-led state government failed to ensure adequate supplies for the Kharif season 2025.
Congress leaders accused the government of creating a fertilizer crisis to reduce paddy production, citing unfulfilled targets for DAP and urea distributions. Allegations included black marketing by private sellers amidst shortages in cooperative societies.
Countering the charges, state Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam attributed shortages to global import issues and highlighted measures to introduce alternative fertilizers. Despite heated exchanges, Speaker Raman Singh rejected the adjournment motion, leading to a temporary suspension of Congress legislators.
