Seeds of Discontent: Agricultural Crisis in Chhattisgarh

In a heated Chhattisgarh assembly session, opposition Congress members raised alarm over a shortage of seeds and fertilizers, claiming the BJP-led state government failed to ensure adequate supplies for the Kharif season 2025.

Congress leaders accused the government of creating a fertilizer crisis to reduce paddy production, citing unfulfilled targets for DAP and urea distributions. Allegations included black marketing by private sellers amidst shortages in cooperative societies.

Countering the charges, state Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam attributed shortages to global import issues and highlighted measures to introduce alternative fertilizers. Despite heated exchanges, Speaker Raman Singh rejected the adjournment motion, leading to a temporary suspension of Congress legislators.

(With inputs from agencies.)