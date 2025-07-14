Left Menu

IFCI Proposes Major Consolidation With Government Approval

State-owned IFCI is seeking government approval for consolidating its various group entities, including the broking business, into a single NBFC entity. The consolidation will occur in two phases, involving mergers and potential divestment, subject to regulatory approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:21 IST
IFCI Proposes Major Consolidation With Government Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned IFCI has taken decisive steps toward restructuring, seeking approval from the government for a significant consolidation of its group entities, including the broking business. This strategic move aims to streamline operations by merging several subsidiaries into a single Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC).

In a recent regulatory filing, IFCI informed its board's recommendation for the group's consolidation in phases. This consolidation, approved in principle by the Government of India, will encompass the merger of IFCI, StockHolding Corporation of India, and other subsidiaries. A Transaction Advisor has been appointed to oversee this process.

Part of the consolidation includes merging StockHolding Corporation, IFCI Factors, and others with IFCI Limited, retaining its NBFC status. Additionally, IFCI seeks to consolidate other subsidiaries into a single direct subsidiary and divest its stake in MPCON Limited. All decisions await necessary regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025