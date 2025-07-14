Uttarakhand Chief Minister Promotes Youth Employment with Skill Development Focus

In a concerted effort to boost youth employment, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has mandated officials to initiate training for state youth in various trades, aligning with the demands of industrial institutions. This directive was issued during a virtual review meeting of the Technical Education Department in Dehradun.

Chief Minister Dhami underscored the importance of integrating cutting-edge subjects like Artificial Intelligence and Robotics into training programs. He emphasized the necessity of maximizing campus placements and encouraged educational tours of industries to impart practical experience. Additionally, he advocated for collaboration with IIT Roorkee to enhance training quality, particularly through the optimal use of the Center of Excellence, Roorkee.

To connect youth with employment, CM Dhami called for regular employment fairs and stressed the importance of outcome indicators in planning. The state government's goal is to fulfill Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, training youth in technical skills, soft skills, entrepreneurship, and innovation. Programs like online placement portals and international training ensure employment opportunities both in India and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)