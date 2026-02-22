Innovative Minds: Engineering Students Revolutionize Robotics Competition

Engineering students recently unveiled pioneering advancements in robotics and AI at the ''Robotics Techno-Connect Competition 2026'' held in Kalyan. Organized by the University of Mumbai alongside JANYU Technologies, the event aimed to intertwine academia with industry and sharpen technical skills among youth.

The prestigious competition saw St. Francis Institute of Technology from Borivali claim the top spot, earning a cash prize of Rs 25,000. Terna College of Engineering, located in Nerul, secured the second position, receiving Rs 15,000, while Shivajirao Jondhale College of Engineering in Dombivli was awarded the third prize worth Rs 10,000.

This initiative underlines the importance of nurturing young talent in robotics and AI, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet future industry demands, according to a release by the University of Mumbai.

