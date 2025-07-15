Global Stocks and Markets on Edge Amid Tariff Tensions

Global equity indices experienced slight gains on Monday as ongoing tariff threats by the U.S. against the European Union and Mexico kept investors cautious. This comes ahead of important inflation readings and corporate earnings announcements set for later in the week.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump's rhetoric on imposing a 30% tariff on imports heightened tensions, leading the European Union to warn of potential countermeasures. As a result, the market response was mixed, with significant attention on upcoming earnings reports from major banks, expected to reveal varying growth rates.

In the background, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell faced pressure as President Trump indicated a preference for aggressive rate cuts. Amidst these developments, yields on long-dated U.S. Treasuries fluctuated, reflecting investor unease regarding future economic policies.