Global Stocks and Markets on Edge Amid Tariff Tensions

Global equity markets saw slight upticks amidst ongoing U.S. tariff threats against the EU and Mexico. Investors remain vigilant as they await critical inflation data and corporate earnings reports. Meanwhile, uncertainty around Fed policies and U.S. trade disagreements intensified market caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 01:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 01:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global equity indices experienced slight gains on Monday as ongoing tariff threats by the U.S. against the European Union and Mexico kept investors cautious. This comes ahead of important inflation readings and corporate earnings announcements set for later in the week.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump's rhetoric on imposing a 30% tariff on imports heightened tensions, leading the European Union to warn of potential countermeasures. As a result, the market response was mixed, with significant attention on upcoming earnings reports from major banks, expected to reveal varying growth rates.

In the background, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell faced pressure as President Trump indicated a preference for aggressive rate cuts. Amidst these developments, yields on long-dated U.S. Treasuries fluctuated, reflecting investor unease regarding future economic policies.

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

