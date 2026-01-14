Left Menu

Stock Futures Dip Amid Earnings Reports and Economic Data Awaited

U.S. stock index futures fell as investors anticipated earnings from major banks and awaited key economic data on retail sales and producer prices. Despite recent record highs for Wall Street indexes, concerns over interest rates and geopolitical risks are affecting market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:21 IST
Stock Futures Dip Amid Earnings Reports and Economic Data Awaited
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as investors prepared for earnings announcements from Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. The market also awaited retail sales and producer price data, which are expected to provide new insights into the health of the economy.

In premarket trading, Bank of America's shares rose slightly, whereas Wells Fargo and Citigroup saw declines ahead of their earnings reports. This activity follows a cautionary note from JPMorgan executives regarding potential negative impacts on financials from a proposed cap on credit-card interest rates.

Traders are closely monitoring earnings results, particularly amid expectations of an 8.8% year-on-year growth in S&P 500 companies' earnings for the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the market remains buoyed by enthusiasm over artificial intelligence and sustained investment banking activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Sees Rebound in Wholesale Price Inflation Amid Manufacturing Surge

India Sees Rebound in Wholesale Price Inflation Amid Manufacturing Surge

 India
2
Rising Assaults on Healthcare Workers in Delhi Hospitals Highlight Safety Concerns

Rising Assaults on Healthcare Workers in Delhi Hospitals Highlight Safety Co...

 India
3
Memory Chip Boom: Riding the AI Wave

Memory Chip Boom: Riding the AI Wave

 Global
4
Union Bank Shifts Focus to Profit Over Growth Amid Sharp Profit Surge

Union Bank Shifts Focus to Profit Over Growth Amid Sharp Profit Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026