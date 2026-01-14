Stock Futures Dip Amid Earnings Reports and Economic Data Awaited

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as investors prepared for earnings announcements from Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. The market also awaited retail sales and producer price data, which are expected to provide new insights into the health of the economy.

In premarket trading, Bank of America's shares rose slightly, whereas Wells Fargo and Citigroup saw declines ahead of their earnings reports. This activity follows a cautionary note from JPMorgan executives regarding potential negative impacts on financials from a proposed cap on credit-card interest rates.

Traders are closely monitoring earnings results, particularly amid expectations of an 8.8% year-on-year growth in S&P 500 companies' earnings for the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the market remains buoyed by enthusiasm over artificial intelligence and sustained investment banking activities.

