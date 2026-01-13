Stocks Dip as Investors Await Inflation Data and Earnings Reports
U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday due to investor anticipation of key inflation data and JPMorgan Chase's quarterly results, marking the start of earnings season. Investors expect record profits from major banks, while inflation figures may influence Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. Geopolitical concerns remain secondary to market trends.
U.S. stock index futures experienced a decline on Tuesday morning as investors eagerly awaited crucial inflation data, which may offer insights into future interest rate adjustments. Additionally, the impending fourth-quarter earnings report from JPMorgan Chase has investors attentive ahead of the earnings season kickoff.
JPMorgan Chase, the nation's largest lender, saw a 0.6% increase in premarket trading prior to releasing its results. With major bank rivals scheduled to announce their earnings later in the week, analysts anticipate strong quarterly profits spurred by a merger and acquisition resurgence.
Market focus remains fixed on inflation data expected to display accelerated consumer prices for December, potentially leading the Federal Reserve to maintain current interest rates. Meanwhile, investors downplayed geopolitical issues as optimism around AI-driven gains and solid tech sector performance continued to drive market highs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
