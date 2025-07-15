Albanese in Beijing: Strategic Talks with Xi Jinping

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing. The focus of the discussions will be on resources trade, energy transition, and ongoing security tensions between the countries.

Albanese aims for constructive dialogue amid Australia's "cooperate where we can, disagree where we must" stance with China, portrayed as a stable partner amidst U.S.-China trade tensions. The visit coincides with an annual leaders' dialogue and business meetings.

Despite the cooperative tone, long-standing issues like China's military expansion and Australian investments remain hurdles. The trip includes Australian mining executives to discuss major exports, with both countries expressing interest in further trade collaborations.