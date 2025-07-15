Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes ECI's Citizenship Authority Ahead of Bihar Elections

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi challenges the Election Commission over its Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, likening it to a backdoor NRC. He criticizes both the ruling alliance and the INDIA bloc, stressing AIMIM's plan to form a third front for the upcoming elections.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has openly questioned the Election Commission of India's authority in determining citizenship. This comes after the commission's decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, a move he equates to a 'backdoor NRC.'

Owaisi also scrutinized the results of the 2003 SIR process in Bihar, demanding accountability for the claims of foreign nationals in the electoral rolls. He urged his party members to question Block Level Officers over their findings related to alleged foreign citizens.

The Hyderabad MP has dismissed the possibility of AIMIM joining the INDIA bloc, citing accusations and past experiences. Instead, AIMIM is pushing for a third front with a focus on Bihar's Seemanchal region, positioning itself as an independent force in the upcoming elections.

