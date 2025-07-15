Left Menu

A Community's Grief and Demand for Justice: The Tragic End of a Brave Student

A 20-year-old college student from Odisha's Balasore district set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor. She succumbed to her injuries after battling for life for about 60 hours. Thousands attended her cremation, with demands for strict action against the perpetrators echoing through the community.

Updated: 15-07-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through Odisha's Balasore district, a 20-year-old college student succumbed to severe injuries after setting herself ablaze, allegedly due to sexual harassment by a professor. Her body was cremated in the presence of thousands, including local leaders and officials.

The student's father, overwhelmed with grief, expressed his desire for justice rather than compensation. Despite battling for life for 60 hours, the young woman's fight ended at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Her untimely death has sparked outrage and demands for stringent action against those responsible.

Remembered as a brave and active member of her community, particularly during natural disasters, the student's death has spurred calls for accountability. Allegations against the Head of the Education Department, who she accused of harassment, have intensified public demands for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

