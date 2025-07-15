Left Menu

Blast Disrupts Operations at Iraqi Kurdistan Oilfield

A blast at the Sarsang oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan has suspended operations. No injuries were reported, but activities were halted as a safety measure. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.

Updated: 15-07-2025 11:43 IST
Blast Disrupts Operations at Iraqi Kurdistan Oilfield
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  Iraq

An explosion at the Sarsang oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan has disrupted production, according to two oil engineers who reported the incident on Tuesday.

Fortunately, no casualties have been noted, but operations have been paused as a precautionary step, the engineers informed Reuters.

Efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing, with firefighters actively tackling the flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)

