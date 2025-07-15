Left Menu

Explosion Disrupts Production at Sarsang Oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan

A recent explosion at the Sarsang oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan has stopped production as fire crews work to extinguish the blaze. HKN Energy reports no injuries and all staff are accounted for. The incident's cause is under investigation, with full damage assessment initiated. Prior drone activity at nearby Khurmala oilfield was noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:15 IST
Explosion Disrupts Production at Sarsang Oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion has interrupted production at the Sarsang oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan. Firefighters are actively battling the blaze, according to HKN Energy's statement on their X account.

Production operations have been halted following the incident as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and all personnel are accounted for, HKN stated. Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing, as emergency response teams work diligently at the scene.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, pending an investigation. HKN Energy has started a complete assessment of the damage. Additionally, two drones recently damaged water pipes at the Khurmala oilfield near Erbil.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025