Explosion Disrupts Production at Sarsang Oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan
A recent explosion at the Sarsang oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan has stopped production as fire crews work to extinguish the blaze. HKN Energy reports no injuries and all staff are accounted for. The incident's cause is under investigation, with full damage assessment initiated. Prior drone activity at nearby Khurmala oilfield was noted.
An explosion has interrupted production at the Sarsang oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan. Firefighters are actively battling the blaze, according to HKN Energy's statement on their X account.
Production operations have been halted following the incident as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and all personnel are accounted for, HKN stated. Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing, as emergency response teams work diligently at the scene.
The cause of the explosion remains unknown, pending an investigation. HKN Energy has started a complete assessment of the damage. Additionally, two drones recently damaged water pipes at the Khurmala oilfield near Erbil.