Historic Splashdown: India's First Astronaut Returns from ISS

Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla is preparing for a momentous return to Earth after a groundbreaking mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak described the event as a day of national pride.

After nearly 20 days in space, including 19 aboard the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla is set to make history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the space station. The Dragon spacecraft will splash down off San Diego, California, around 3 PM IST.

According to SpaceX, the Dragon, carrying the Axiom Space Ax-4 crew, will re-enter Earth's atmosphere with a brief sonic boom before descending into the Pacific Ocean. Shubanshu Shukla's return is eagerly awaited by family and nation alike, marking a celebratory moment in India's space history.

(With inputs from agencies.)