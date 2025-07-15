Left Menu

Historic Splashdown: India's First Astronaut Returns from ISS

Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla is set to return to Earth, marking a historic moment as the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station. The Dragon spacecraft will splash down off the coast of San Diego, California, amidst nationwide celebration and anticipation.

Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla is preparing for a momentous return to Earth after a groundbreaking mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak described the event as a day of national pride.

After nearly 20 days in space, including 19 aboard the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla is set to make history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the space station. The Dragon spacecraft will splash down off San Diego, California, around 3 PM IST.

According to SpaceX, the Dragon, carrying the Axiom Space Ax-4 crew, will re-enter Earth's atmosphere with a brief sonic boom before descending into the Pacific Ocean. Shubanshu Shukla's return is eagerly awaited by family and nation alike, marking a celebratory moment in India's space history.

