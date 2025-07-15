Left Menu

Punjab's Anti-Sacrilege Bill Sparks Political Storm and Raises Questions

The Punjab Assembly introduced a controversial anti-sacrilege bill, proposing life imprisonment for sacrilegious acts, sparking heated debates. Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond defended it, while LoP Pratap Singh Bajwa criticized it as a 'mockery' of democracy. The bill addresses a long-standing demand for stricter laws, yet faces scrutiny and skepticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:15 IST
Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Punjab Assembly on Monday witnessed the introduction of a contentious anti-sacrilege bill. This proposed legislation, spearheaded by the AAP government, seeks to impose a penalty of up to life imprisonment for acts deemed sacrilegious against religious scriptures.

Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond strongly advocated for the bill, asserting its significance for the whole Punjabi community and the state. "All religious books are pious," emphasized Sond, as he addressed media personnel. His comments came in the wake of disruptions during the assembly session, with Sond specifically targeting Punjab's Leader of Opposition, Pratap Singh Bajwa, for allegedly diverting the debate.

Bajwa remained vocal in his opposition, labeling the government's approach to the sacrilege bill as "disgraceful" and a "mockery" of democratic processes. He criticized the draft's last-minute presentation ahead of the debate and demanded genuine sincerity over what he described as political theatrics. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Sharma questioned the bill's timing and the clarity of its definitions, suggesting it was a strategy to divert public attention from pressing issues.

