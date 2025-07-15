Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Seeks Urgent Central Aid After Monsoon Devastation

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is set to meet Union ministers in Delhi, seeking substantial aid following torrential rains and flash floods that caused widespread destruction. The meetings aim to secure a major relief package, address compensation for road widening losses, and discuss long-term restoration plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:27 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh is urgently seeking a substantial relief package from the Central Government following severe damage inflicted by torrential rains and flash floods. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday, confirmed Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister.

In the aftermath of the disaster, particularly due to a series of cloudbursts in the Siraj region of Mandi district, extensive damage has been reported, with entire villages washed away and vital infrastructure decimated. The Chief Minister visited the affected areas twice, promising continuous support. However, the state seeks long-term planning and resources to address the broader impact.

Further discussions involve enhancing borrowing limits and obtaining special permissions for rebuilding. A scientific review of the construction impact and appropriate compensation for road widening-related losses are also prioritized. Himachal's administration remains on high alert, closely monitoring weather developments as the monsoon progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

