Russia weighs stepping up strikes on Kyiv with talks at dead end, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 21:39 IST
Russia weighs stepping up strikes on Kyiv with talks at dead end, Bloomberg News reports

Russia ​is ​considering stepping ‌up its ballistic ​missile strikes on Kyiv, ‌including targets in the city centre, and on critical infrastructure elsewhere ‌in Ukraine after concluding that ‌efforts to negotiate a peace deal have reached a dead end, ⁠Bloomberg ​News ⁠reported on Wednesday, citing three people ⁠close to the Kremlin.

The report ​said negotiation frameworks had ⁠effectively collapsed, while President Vladimir Putin ⁠remained ​unlikely to end the war in response to ⁠sanctions or Ukrainian strikes on Russian ⁠refineries ⁠and logistics networks.

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