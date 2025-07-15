Power Upgrades: India Launches ADEETIE for Energy-Efficient MSMEs

India's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are set to benefit from the launch of the ADEETIE scheme, a significant initiative by the Union Ministry of Power. Spearheaded by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the plan seeks to drive the adoption of energy-efficient technologies.

The ADEETIE scheme, initiated with a budget of Rs 1,000 crore, is designed to facilitate financial and technical support for MSMEs, inspiring a shift to greener practices and boosting global competitiveness. By offering interest subvention, the scheme aims to make energy-efficient projects more accessible to smaller enterprises.

Covering 14 energy-intensive sectors, including ceramics, chemicals, and textiles, this transformative scheme envisions cutting energy use by up to 50 percent. Implementation will occur over three years, with an emphasis on sustainability, economic growth, and reduced reliance on fossil fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)