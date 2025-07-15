UPDATE 1-EU offers Slovakia reassurances on Russian gas exit, letter shows

The European Commission will work to address Slovakia's concerns over the EU's plan to phase out Russian gas imports, a letter seen by Reuters showed, as Brussels attempts to unlock a deal on new EU sanctions against Russia. Slovakia has been blocking the EU's latest sanctions package against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine until its concerns are addressed over the separate EU proposal to phase out imports of Russian gas by January 1, 2028.

Slovakia argues that quitting Russian gas could cause shortages, a rise in prices and transit fees, and lead to damage claims from Russian supplier Gazprom. The Commission has pledged to work with Bratislava to address those concerns, the letter seen by Reuters showed.

The Commission will clarify how an "emergency break" can be triggered if gas prices spike because of scarce supply during the Russian gas phase-out, said the letter, addressed to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and signed by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "We have been working closely with Member States most directly concerned, notably Slovakia, to ensure that the EU-wide phase-out of Russian energy imports will be gradual and well-coordinated," it said.

Brussels will also develop a solution that aims to reduce the costs of cross-border tariffs on gas and oil for Slovakia, said the letter, which was dated Tuesday. It said the EU was also ready to intervene during potential litigation resulting from the Russian gas exit.

The EU aims to reach a deal on the sanctions package on Tuesday, at a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Brussels. New sanctions require approval from all 27 EU member countries. The EU's proposals to ban Russian gas by 1 January 2028 - with a gradual phase out beginning next year - need support from a reinforced majority of countries to pass, meaning Slovakia alone cannot veto them.

