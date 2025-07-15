Left Menu

Blackstone's $25B Boost to Pennsylvania's Infrastructure

Blackstone is set to announce a $25 billion investment in data centers and energy infrastructure across Pennsylvania. COO Jon Gray revealed plans for large data centers and natural gas plants during the Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh.

Blackstone, a prominent asset management firm, is poised to unveil a massive $25 billion investment targeting Pennsylvania's data centers and energy infrastructure. This significant move was announced by Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray during a panel at the Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh.

The firm has pinpointed multiple locations across the state for the development of expansive data centers. Alongside data infrastructure, Blackstone is collaborating with a Pennsylvania utility to establish several natural gas generation plants, promising a substantial boost to the region's energy capabilities.

This ambitious initiative will further elevate Pennsylvania's status as a hub for innovation and infrastructure, potentially generating numerous jobs and stimulating local economic growth.

