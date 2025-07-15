India and US Near Closure on Crucial GE-414 Jet Engine Deal

By Ajit Dubey Critical negotiations between India and the United States are underway regarding the GE-414 jet engines, a pivotal component of India's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 2 project. Defense officials indicate that the agreement is expected to be finalized by the end of the fiscal year.

The long-standing discussions between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and American GE Aerospace have been focused on facilitating the domestic manufacturing of these engines in India. On Monday, India received another GE-404 engine for the LCA Mark 1A fighter jet program as part of ongoing deliveries.

The Indian Air Force, which has placed an order for 83 LCA Mark 1A jets, is also considering the acquisition of an additional 97 aircraft. This development follows recent visits by high-ranking officials to HAL facilities, underscoring the government's commitment to advancing indigenous aircraft manufacturing aimed at replacing the aging fleet by 2035. (ANI)