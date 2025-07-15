Left Menu

India and US Near Closure on Crucial GE-414 Jet Engine Deal

India and the US are in critical negotiations over the GE-414 jet engines, crucial for India's LCA Mark 2 project. The deal, expected by March, aims to bolster India's air defense by integrating these engines into Indigenous aircraft. Additionally, more GE-404 engines are to be delivered this fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:12 IST
India and US Near Closure on Crucial GE-414 Jet Engine Deal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Ajit Dubey Critical negotiations between India and the United States are underway regarding the GE-414 jet engines, a pivotal component of India's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 2 project. Defense officials indicate that the agreement is expected to be finalized by the end of the fiscal year.

The long-standing discussions between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and American GE Aerospace have been focused on facilitating the domestic manufacturing of these engines in India. On Monday, India received another GE-404 engine for the LCA Mark 1A fighter jet program as part of ongoing deliveries.

The Indian Air Force, which has placed an order for 83 LCA Mark 1A jets, is also considering the acquisition of an additional 97 aircraft. This development follows recent visits by high-ranking officials to HAL facilities, underscoring the government's commitment to advancing indigenous aircraft manufacturing aimed at replacing the aging fleet by 2035. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025