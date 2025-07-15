Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Properties Linked to Former MP and Mukhtar Ansari's Aide in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate attached properties worth Rs 4.18 crore, owned by Spectrum Infraservices Pvt Ltd, linked to former MP Atul Rai and Jitender Sapra, a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari. These assets are part of a money laundering probe involving illegal proceeds from Vikas Construction, a firm controlled by the late gangster-politician.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) took decisive action on Tuesday by attaching six immovable properties, valued at Rs 4.18 crore, owned by Spectrum Infraservices Pvt Ltd. The company is controlled by former Member of Parliament Atul Rai and Jitender Sapra, a close associate of the late Mukhtar Ansari, authorities reported.

The properties connected to Sapra include a residential apartment in New Delhi, three plots in Varanasi, and two agricultural lands in Ghazipur. This move is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering operations linked to Vikas Construction—a firm tied to Mukhtar Ansari.

ED's probe, stemming from an FIR at Dakshin Tola Police Station, revealed misuse of government land in Mau and Ghazipur for illegal construction, generating undue rental income and forming a significant chunk of a Rs 27.72 crore money laundering network. Significant criminal allegations surround the late Mukhtar Ansari and his associates, with transactions channeled through various accounts to obscure the origins of illicit funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

