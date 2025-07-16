Trump's Calculated Diplomacy: A Reluctant Engagement with Iran
President Donald Trump stated that Iran is interested in opening dialogue with the U.S., but he remains in no hurry to initiate talks. This stance follows recent U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, underscoring a cautious approach to diplomacy in an intense geopolitical climate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 04:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
Speaking on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that Iran is eager to engage in discussions with the United States. However, Trump emphasized that he is under no immediate pressure to begin dialogues.
In remarks following his return to Washington from Pittsburgh, Trump linked his reluctance directly to recent U.S. military actions. 'They would like to talk,' he stated, 'I'm in no rush to talk because we obliterated their site.'
The comments refer to last month's U.S. airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, suggesting a cautious American diplomatic posture amid ongoing tensions with Tehran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
