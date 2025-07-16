Trump's Calculated Diplomacy: A Reluctant Engagement with Iran

Speaking on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that Iran is eager to engage in discussions with the United States. However, Trump emphasized that he is under no immediate pressure to begin dialogues.

In remarks following his return to Washington from Pittsburgh, Trump linked his reluctance directly to recent U.S. military actions. 'They would like to talk,' he stated, 'I'm in no rush to talk because we obliterated their site.'

The comments refer to last month's U.S. airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, suggesting a cautious American diplomatic posture amid ongoing tensions with Tehran.

