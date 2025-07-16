Assam Strikes Oil: A Boost for State and National Energy Security

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a groundbreaking discovery by Oil India Limited of hydrocarbons at the Namrup Borhat-1 well in Dibrugarh district. This development is a key milestone as the Assam government holds a substantial stake in the project.

The Chief Minister hailed this discovery as a critical achievement towards bolstering energy security and enhancing economic resilience in the region and beyond. In a social media post, Sarma emphasized the importance of the find, noting that it ensures successful investment in oil drilling and contributes to national energy security.

Sarma also highlighted the historical significance of the discovery. It positions Assam as the first state government directly involved in oil production, ensuring exploration efforts bear fruit. The newfound reserves promise revenue, royalty, and a steady energy supply for the country, marking a proud moment for the state.