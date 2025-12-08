Left Menu

Telangana Rising: A New Era of Investment

The Telangana Rising Global Summit finalised over 35 significant investment proposals amounting to Rs 1.88 lakh crore, focusing on sectors like Deep Tech and Renewable Energy. The initiatives emphasized Telangana's strategic vision for 2047, with major contributions from entities such as Brookfield/Axis Ventures and Evren/Axis Energy.

The Telangana Rising Global Summit, commenced on Monday, has concluded with over 35 major investment proposals, collectively amounting to Rs 1.88 lakh crore. These investments cover crucial sectors, reinforcing Telangana's Vision 2047, aiming to establish it as a leading economic power in India, according to an official release.

The sectors of Deep Tech, Core Infrastructure, and Future City attracted substantial investments, totaling approximately Rs 1,04,000 crore. The Brookfield/Axis Ventures consortium committed Rs 75,000 crore to Bharat Future City, a proposed Net-Zero urban ecosystem featuring global R&D and high-value services, to be developed by the state government.

Significant pledges include Vin Group's Rs 27,000 crore for Renewable Energy and advanced EV infrastructure, and Evren/Axis Energy's Rs 31,500 crore for solar and wind energy projects. The summit also saw developments in Aerospace, Defence, Advanced Manufacturing, and Core Industry sectors.

