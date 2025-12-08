Left Menu

India's Renewable Energy Connectivity Challenges: A Deep Dive

The Central Transmission Utility of India Ltd (CTUIL) has annulled grid access for 24 renewable energy entities since 2022, due to developer delays, not transmission faults. Despite these revocations, India is progressing towards its 2030 goal of 500 GW non-fossil capacity through ongoing infrastructure development and state collaboration.

The Central Transmission Utility of India Ltd (CTUIL) has revoked the grid connectivity of 24 entities boasting a renewable energy capacity of 6,343 MW since 2022. The power ministry clarified that these cancellations were necessitated by delays on the developers' part, rather than issues with transmission.

According to the Ministry, 16 petitions are currently pending before the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, where petitioners seek protection against these revocations. The cancellations are not indicative of a gap in transmission planning, as systems for achieving the 2030 non-fossil capacity goals are underway.

India aims to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, with 259 GW already online. Efforts to bolster the transmission system include the construction of a 172 GW inter-state capacity and a 152 GW intra-state development plan, gearing the nation towards its ambitious renewable targets.

