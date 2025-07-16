Tragedy Strikes in Kaiserbagh: Child's Murder Raises Alarms

A shocking incident shook the Kaiserbagh area when a five-year-old girl was found murdered, allegedly by her father, in the Kandhari Bazar locality. The child's parents were reportedly living separately, and a police investigation is now underway following a post-mortem examination.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, B-Vishavjeet Srivastav, confirmed the sequence of events, stating that the police received a report via Dial 112 that accused Shahrukh was responsible for his daughter's death. Law enforcement promptly responded, with the Kaiserbagh police station, ACP, and forensics team arriving swiftly at the scene to carry out a thorough inspection and file a case based on the mother's complaint.

In a separate development, Agra police apprehended Tushar, the prime accused in a local shooting incident. After a tip-off led authorities to his location near the Bichpuri Pathwari canal link road, Tushar allegedly opened fire on the police. He was subsequently injured in the leg during the exchange and taken for medical treatment, while two of his accomplices escaped.