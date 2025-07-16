Political Tensions Surge: BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, sharply criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for his comments regarding External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's interactions with China.

Chugh accused Gandhi of tarnishing India's image, claiming that the Congress leader engages in secret meetings and agreements with Chinese authorities. He questioned Gandhi's foreign policy stance, suggesting it aims to demoralize the military and undermine national strategy.

Rahul Gandhi, however, responded by asserting that Jaishankar's recent briefing to Chinese President Xi Jinping was more like a "full-blown circus" jeopardizing India's foreign interests. Jaishankar had updated Xi on bilateral ties during an official visit to China, amidst the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting.

