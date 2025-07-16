Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge: BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remarks

BJP's Tarun Chugh has criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his comments on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s engagement with China. Chugh accused Gandhi of undermining India’s foreign policy, while Gandhi countered by alleging Jaishankar's bilateral talks with China's Xi Jinping could endanger national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:20 IST
Political Tensions Surge: BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remarks
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, sharply criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday for his comments regarding External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's interactions with China.

Chugh accused Gandhi of tarnishing India's image, claiming that the Congress leader engages in secret meetings and agreements with Chinese authorities. He questioned Gandhi's foreign policy stance, suggesting it aims to demoralize the military and undermine national strategy.

Rahul Gandhi, however, responded by asserting that Jaishankar's recent briefing to Chinese President Xi Jinping was more like a "full-blown circus" jeopardizing India's foreign interests. Jaishankar had updated Xi on bilateral ties during an official visit to China, amidst the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025