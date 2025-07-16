Government Boosts NTPC's Green Investment to Transform Energy Landscape

In a major push towards sustainable energy, India's government has authorized state-owned NTPC to invest up to Rs 20,000 crore for expanding its renewable energy capacity. This strategic move is part of an ambitious plan to achieve a 60 GW capacity by 2032, marking a substantial increase from the previously sanctioned limit of Rs 7,500 crore.

This decision was announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following a Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The enhanced investment capacity reflects the government's commitment to boosting renewable energy infrastructure and accelerating project development nationwide.

The initiative is expected to fortify India's power infrastructure by promoting reliable, round-the-clock electricity. By increasing NTPC's investment powers, the government aims to pave the way for achieving its renewable energy goals, reinforcing India's position in the global shift towards greener power solutions.

