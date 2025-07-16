JioBlackRock's Major Leap: Five New Mutual Fund Schemes Approved

JioBlackRock Asset Management, a burgeoning 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, has achieved a significant milestone by securing regulatory approval from SEBI to debut five mutual fund schemes.

The updated filings on Wednesday revealed the forthcoming launch of JioBlackRock Nifty 50 index, JioBlackRock Nifty 8-13 yr G-Sec Index Fund, and several other prestigious index funds targeting both equity and debt markets.

Earlier, the firm successfully concluded its inaugural New Fund Offer (NFO) on July 7, amassing an impressive Rs 17,800 crore from diverse investor interests across India.