Judicial Efficiency Boost: Himachal Pradesh High Court Unveils Technological Reforms

In a determined push for judicial efficiency, the High Court of Himachal Pradesh has implemented a series of citizen-centric and technologically advanced reforms, an official statement reveals. These reforms aim to swiftly address case backlogs, streamline processes, and ensure grassroots-level justice, despite facing judge shortages.

Between December 2024 and July 2025, the court has disposed of approximately 35,940 cases. Notably, 929 of these cases, which were pending for over five years, have been resolved since January 2025. This has been achieved despite a shortage of five judges, with priority given to long-standing cases.

Embracing digital transformation, mandatory e-Filing for Tax Appeals began in March 2025, complementing traditional methods to facilitate paperless courts. A 90-day 'Mediation for the Nation' campaign seeks to reduce litigation, and the successful testing of live streaming in Court No. 3 marks further digital progress.

