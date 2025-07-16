CRPF's Braveheart Falls in Fierce Anti-Naxal Encounter

Constable Praneswar Koch, a 33-year-old member of the CRPF's elite 209 CoBRA unit, succumbed to injuries sustained during an intense anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. The brave jawan, hailing from Kokrajhar in Assam, was critically injured in a gunfight early Tuesday morning, which marked a significant development in ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

During the operation, security forces successfully neutralized Kunwar Manjhi, a sub-zonal commander of the proscribed CPI (Maoist). Manjhi, who had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his arrest, was killed as part of a collaborative effort between Jharkhand Police and the CRPF's 209 CoBRA unit. The gunfight, which began around 6:30 am, showcased the relentless commitment of the forces to combat Naxal dominance in the region.

The encounter also resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, underscoring the high-level threat posed by the Maoist cadres. The joint operation is viewed as a pivotal moment in the anti-Naxal campaign—a movement that has gained momentum in recent months across central and eastern India's insurgency-prone areas. Jharkhand remains one of the most affected states, with security agencies striving to dismantle Naxal networks ahead of Independence Day, a period perceived as particularly precarious.

(With inputs from agencies.)