Left Menu

CRPF's Braveheart Falls in Fierce Anti-Naxal Encounter

Constable Praneswar Koch of the CRPF's elite 209 CoBRA unit was killed in a gunfight during a joint anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Bokaro. The operation led to the neutralization of Kunwar Manjhi, a key Naxal leader, marking a significant victory for security forces combating insurgency in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:22 IST
CRPF's Braveheart Falls in Fierce Anti-Naxal Encounter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Constable Praneswar Koch, a 33-year-old member of the CRPF's elite 209 CoBRA unit, succumbed to injuries sustained during an intense anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. The brave jawan, hailing from Kokrajhar in Assam, was critically injured in a gunfight early Tuesday morning, which marked a significant development in ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

During the operation, security forces successfully neutralized Kunwar Manjhi, a sub-zonal commander of the proscribed CPI (Maoist). Manjhi, who had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his arrest, was killed as part of a collaborative effort between Jharkhand Police and the CRPF's 209 CoBRA unit. The gunfight, which began around 6:30 am, showcased the relentless commitment of the forces to combat Naxal dominance in the region.

The encounter also resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, underscoring the high-level threat posed by the Maoist cadres. The joint operation is viewed as a pivotal moment in the anti-Naxal campaign—a movement that has gained momentum in recent months across central and eastern India's insurgency-prone areas. Jharkhand remains one of the most affected states, with security agencies striving to dismantle Naxal networks ahead of Independence Day, a period perceived as particularly precarious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025