EaseMyTrip Teams Up with World Championship of Legends 2025 as Presenting Partner

EaseMyTrip.com, a prominent player in India's travel tech industry, has secured the presenting partnership for the eagerly awaited World Championship of Legends 2025 (WCL).

The tournament is slated to occur from July 18 to August 2 across Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds, offering a thrilling showcase of cricketing talent, sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

This year's lineup boasts a larger player pool, including stars like Shikhar Dhawan and AB de Villiers, underscoring EaseMyTrip's dedication to aligning with major global sporting events. The partnership bolsters the company's image as a facilitator of exemplary travel experiences, stated Nishant Pitti, the founder and chairman.

Ajay Devgn, Bollywood actor and co-owner of WCL, applauded the collaboration, highlighting EaseMyTrip's consumer engagement and digital prowess. Harshit Tomar, WCL's founder and CEO, expressed gratitude for EaseMyTrip's role in elevating WCL's global scope and visibility.

EaseMyTrip will offer exclusive travel packages, facilitating fans' access to the tournament, particularly the Grand Finale at Birmingham's Edgbaston Stadium on August 2. This collaboration reaffirms EaseMyTrip's commitment to supporting sports and fostering unforgettable experiences.