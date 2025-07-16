UIDAI Enhances Aadhaar Security by Streamlining Deactivation Process for Deceased

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has taken significant steps to secure the Aadhaar system by implementing a streamlined process for deactivating Aadhaar numbers when the holder passes away. This initiative aims to thwart identity fraud and unauthorized usage, underscoring the importance of deactivating Aadhaar numbers upon death, as highlighted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

To ensure accurate deactivation, the UIDAI is gathering death records from diverse sources. They recently collaborated with the Registrar General of India (RGI), which shared about 1.55 crore death records from 24 States and Union Territories. After appropriate validation, approximately 1.17 crore Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated. This process extends to non-CRS states, with over 6.7 lakh death records received and currently under validation.

Furthermore, the UIDAI launched a 'Reporting of Death of a Family Member' service on the myAadhaar Portal, allowing individuals from certain states to report the demise of family members. This involves providing the deceased's Aadhaar number and other details, post-authentication. Efforts to integrate additional states are ongoing, and UIDAI is also exploring other data sources like banks and working with state governments on this vital task.