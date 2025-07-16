Drone Strikes Disrupt Kurdistan Oilfields, Slashing Output Amidst Rising Tensions
Drone attacks have halted several oilfields in Iraq's Kurdistan region, reducing crude output by up to 150,000 barrels per day. The attacks, targeting key oil infrastructures, remain unclaimed. Major energy firms like Gulf Keystone and DNO have ceased operations, impacting regional production and posing worker safety threats.
In a significant disruption to Iraq's oil industry, drone attacks have crippled production facilities in the Kurdistan region for a third consecutive day, reducing crude output by up to 150,000 barrels daily, according to energy officials.
The strikes have forced infrastructure shutdowns at key oilfields, which previously produced 285,000 bpd. The Ministry of Natural Resources reported the attacks have jeopardized worker safety, though perpetrators remain unidentified.
As a precautionary measure, companies like Gulf Keystone and Norwegian DNO halted operations in attacked zones, awaiting damage assessments. The international community watches closely as these developments unfold amid regional tension with Iran-backed militias.
(With inputs from agencies.)
