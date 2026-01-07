Left Menu

Iraq's Strategic Oil Management: Basra Oil Company Takes Charge

The Iraqi cabinet has granted Basra Oil Company control of the West Qurna 2 oil field operations. The move follows a service contract with Russia's Lukoil. Operations financing will be sought through the Majnoon oilfield account. Lukoil faced sanctions amidst US efforts to address the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:53 IST
Iraq's Strategic Oil Management: Basra Oil Company Takes Charge

The Iraqi government has given the green light for the State-run Basra Oil Company (BOC) to manage operations at the West Qurna 2 oil field. This decision aligns with a service contract previously established with Russian energy giant Lukoil, according to an official statement.

In a bid to ensure smooth financial operations, the cabinet has also resolved to seek necessary approvals to fund activities via the Majnoon oilfield account. This account is expected to be supplemented by revenue generated from crude oil shipments sold by the state's oil marketer, SOMO.

Last November, Lukoil declared a force majeure at the West Qurna 2 oil field after facing sanctions concurrently imposed on Rosneft. These sanctions were part of efforts by the then U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to curb the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Interpol-Traced Gangster Aman Bhainswal Deported to India

Interpol-Traced Gangster Aman Bhainswal Deported to India

 India
2
Controversial Veil Removal Sparks Debate as Doctor Joins Duty

Controversial Veil Removal Sparks Debate as Doctor Joins Duty

 India
3
India Awaits Budget Session Dates Amid Fiscal Reform Anticipation

India Awaits Budget Session Dates Amid Fiscal Reform Anticipation

 India
4
Govt seeks more details from X, including specific action taken on obscene content linked to Grok AI, steps to prevent it: Sources to PTI.

Govt seeks more details from X, including specific action taken on obscene c...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026