Market Jitters Amidst Earnings and Fed Uncertainty

Asian stock markets displayed caution on Thursday, with traders eyeing upcoming earnings from major tech companies and expressing concern over the uncertain future of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The situation has resulted in a mix of anticipation and apprehension among investors.

TSMC, a leading producer of AI chips, is set to announce a surge in second-quarter profits, despite challenges posed by U.S. tariffs and a strong Taiwan dollar. Meanwhile, streaming giant Netflix is under pressure to surpass its sterling performance to date, having already outpaced the S&P 500 significantly this year.

The economic landscape remains turbulent with confusion surrounding Powell's position at the Fed, following reports of potential dismissal by U.S. President Donald Trump. Though initially causing market turbulence, Trump's subsequent denial of these reports has brought temporary market stability.