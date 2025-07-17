Left Menu

Tragic Murder in Bihar: Investigation Underway in Two Violent Incidents

A 20-year-old man's murder and a shooting of a prisoner have shaken Bihar's Shahpur village and Patna. The police are investigating both cases, which have caused panic among residents. The latest incidents point towards potential gang rivalries and personal conflicts as leading causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:45 IST
Patna West City SP Bhanu Pratap Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has sent waves of panic through Hathiyakandh village, a bloodied body of 20-year-old Shivam, also known as Bunty, was discovered just outside his home. This tragic finding was confirmed by Superintendent of Police (SP) West Patna, Bhanu Pratap Singh, who has launched an investigation into the brutal killing.

According to accounts from family members, Shivam had returned to his ancestral village from Danapur, where he typically resided in a rented accommodation with his parents. The deceased's grandfather, Devendra Singh, recounted events from the previous night, explaining that Shivam had initially come to sleep in their room but later went to another to charge his mobile.

Authorities believe the act was perpetrated with a sharp weapon to the head and are exploring leads, including CCTV footage and family interviews, to determine whether personal conflict was involved. Meanwhile, in a separate, alarming incident, Chandan Mishra, a prisoner on parole for medical treatment, was gunned down by unidentified gunmen inside Patna's Paras Hospital. Police suspect gang rivalry in this audacious attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

