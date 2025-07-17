ED Raids Expose Massive Rs 100 Crore Fraud in Bengaluru Banks

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across multiple locations in and around Bengaluru, targeting a massive money laundering operation linked to an alleged Rs 100 crore fraud.

The investigation focused on Shushruti Souhardha Bank, Shruthi Souharda Bank, and Shree Lakshmi Souharda Bank, implicating promoters N Srinivas Murthy and his family.

These promoters allegedly cheated over 15,000 investors by promising high returns, diverting funds into unsecured loans that became non-performing and laundering the money into property acquisitions.