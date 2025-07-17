Left Menu

ED Raids Expose Massive Rs 100 Crore Fraud in Bengaluru Banks

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Bengaluru as part of a money laundering probe involving fraudulent activities by promoters of local banks. Over 15,000 depositors were cheated out of Rs 100 crore through high-interest deposit schemes. Funds were diverted into unsecured loans, leading to non-performing assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:06 IST
ED Raids Expose Massive Rs 100 Crore Fraud in Bengaluru Banks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids across multiple locations in and around Bengaluru, targeting a massive money laundering operation linked to an alleged Rs 100 crore fraud.

The investigation focused on Shushruti Souhardha Bank, Shruthi Souharda Bank, and Shree Lakshmi Souharda Bank, implicating promoters N Srinivas Murthy and his family.

These promoters allegedly cheated over 15,000 investors by promising high returns, diverting funds into unsecured loans that became non-performing and laundering the money into property acquisitions.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025