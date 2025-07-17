Left Menu

Central-State Synergy: Paving the Way for Renewable Energy in Telangana

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy proposed collaboration between Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) and the Telangana government for renewable energy projects. This partnership aims to boost solar and wind power initiatives, reduce emissions, create jobs, and advance sustainable development, with potential investments reaching Rs 10,000 crore over three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:52 IST
Central-State Synergy: Paving the Way for Renewable Energy in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has reached out to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, emphasizing the willingness of Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), under the Ministry of Coal, to engage in renewable energy projects with the state government.

In a letter dated July 16, Kishan Reddy highlighted that key Public Sector Undertakings, like Coal India Limited (CIL) and Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL), are set to collaborate with Telangana on initiatives including solar and wind power plants, Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs), and battery energy storage systems (BESS). These projects are anticipated to draw investments of nearly Rs 10,000 crore over the next three years.

According to the letter, the proposed projects are crucial for cutting down carbon emissions and enhancing air quality, while promising significant socio-economic advantages such as job creation and improved energy security. Kishan Reddy urged the establishment of a seamless coordination mechanism to bring these projects to completion, which he believes will accelerate Telangana's economic development and strengthen India's sustainable energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025