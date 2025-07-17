Central-State Synergy: Paving the Way for Renewable Energy in Telangana

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has reached out to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, emphasizing the willingness of Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), under the Ministry of Coal, to engage in renewable energy projects with the state government.

In a letter dated July 16, Kishan Reddy highlighted that key Public Sector Undertakings, like Coal India Limited (CIL) and Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL), are set to collaborate with Telangana on initiatives including solar and wind power plants, Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs), and battery energy storage systems (BESS). These projects are anticipated to draw investments of nearly Rs 10,000 crore over the next three years.

According to the letter, the proposed projects are crucial for cutting down carbon emissions and enhancing air quality, while promising significant socio-economic advantages such as job creation and improved energy security. Kishan Reddy urged the establishment of a seamless coordination mechanism to bring these projects to completion, which he believes will accelerate Telangana's economic development and strengthen India's sustainable energy transition.

