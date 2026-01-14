European Stocks Surge Amid Offshore Wind Power Boost
European stocks experienced a modest recovery driven by energy firms RWE and SSE after securing contracts in Britain's offshore wind power auction. Investors anticipate a significant session, awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on tariffs and discussions on credit card rate regulations by major bank executives.
European stocks bounced back on Wednesday, buoyed by energy firms RWE and SSE, pushing the utility index higher. This recovery comes after both companies clinched contracts in Britain's offshore wind power auction, securing record capacity.
Market watchers are bracing for a pivotal session, as attention turns to a potential U.S. Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump's tariffs. Meanwhile, top executives from Bank of America and Citigroup are poised to weigh in on Trump's proposed cap on credit card interest rates, facing criticism from JPMorgan Chase as harmful to consumers.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.3% increase by 0812 GMT, recovering from a slight dip the previous day. German DAX index continued its upward trajectory for a 12th consecutive day, a streak not seen since 2014. Meanwhile, luxury firms like Gucci-owner Kering and LVMH reported mixed performances amid Saks Global's bankruptcy news.
