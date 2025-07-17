Left Menu

ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs 37.64 Crore Linked to Robert Vadra

The Enforcement Directorate has attached 43 properties worth Rs 37.64 crore linked to Robert Vadra and filed charges against him and 10 others. The case involves alleged fraudulent property dealings in Gurugram. A chargesheet has been filed in court, awaiting further proceedings.

17-07-2025
Robert Vadra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action by attaching 43 properties valued at Rs 37.64 crore connected to Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The properties, tied to Vadra and his firm Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd, are part of a case alleging fraudulent land dealings in Gurugram.

The provisional attachment order, issued on July 16, 2025, is part of an investigation stemming from an FIR filed by Gurugram Police on September 1, 2018. Authorities claim that Vadra's firm fraudulently purchased 3.53 acres of land from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt Ltd in 2008 using false declarations and his influence for commercial licensing.

In a parallel development, the ED presented a prosecution complaint against 11 individuals and entities, including Vadra, in New Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. The court is yet to acknowledge the charges, which highlight complex property transactions and potential misuse of authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

