Delhi's Eco-Innovation: Transforming Waste into Resources

The Delhi government is pioneering innovative solutions for sustainable energy, focusing on transforming cow dung from dairies and construction waste into valuable resources.

Meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi unveiled plans to enhance local waste management with an eco-friendly approach, including the operational biogas plant in Madanpur Khadar.

Simultaneously, a construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant is set to be built at the Okhla landfill site, underscoring Delhi's commitment to addressing environmental challenges with effective waste management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)