Maintenance Shutters Maharashtra's Historic Hydro Power Plant

The hydro power plant located on the Jayakwadi dam, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra, has halted operations for maintenance as of December 2023. According to an official statement released on Thursday, the plant had to be shut down due to concerning vibrations in its turbine system.

The facility, which commenced operations in 1976, boasts a capacity of 12 MW and plays a crucial role in ensuring energy availability during peak demand periods. The project official noted that, if left unchecked, the turbine vibrations could lead to significant mechanical damage.

Interest in undertaking the needed maintenance has been shown by three companies, with their proposals submitted to the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) last month. The hydro plant is appreciated for its cost-effective energy production at 50.56 paisa per unit, lower than even solar power rates. Furthermore, the system efficiently pumps used water back into the reservoir, sustaining its operational capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)