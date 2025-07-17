Left Menu

Maintenance Shutters Maharashtra's Historic Hydro Power Plant

The hydro power plant on Jayakwadi dam in Maharashtra has been closed for maintenance since December 2023 due to turbine vibrations. Three firms have expressed interest in maintenance projects. The plant, built in 1976, generates 12 MW and will resume operations quickly to meet peak electricity demands at low costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:51 IST
Maintenance Shutters Maharashtra's Historic Hydro Power Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The hydro power plant located on the Jayakwadi dam, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra, has halted operations for maintenance as of December 2023. According to an official statement released on Thursday, the plant had to be shut down due to concerning vibrations in its turbine system.

The facility, which commenced operations in 1976, boasts a capacity of 12 MW and plays a crucial role in ensuring energy availability during peak demand periods. The project official noted that, if left unchecked, the turbine vibrations could lead to significant mechanical damage.

Interest in undertaking the needed maintenance has been shown by three companies, with their proposals submitted to the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) last month. The hydro plant is appreciated for its cost-effective energy production at 50.56 paisa per unit, lower than even solar power rates. Furthermore, the system efficiently pumps used water back into the reservoir, sustaining its operational capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is driving the next frontier in drug innovation?

Responsible AI shifts from option to obligation in corporate strategy

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025