Chhattisgarh CM Bolsters Health Sector, Declares Naxalism on Decline

In a significant move to enhance healthcare services, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has distributed 151 new vehicles to the state's health department. These vehicles, allocated across the districts, aim to improve operational efficiency. 'Our health department is performing excellently,' said CM Sai, commending the government's efforts.

The initiative, supported by the central government, symbolizes a broader push by the state to uplift its health sector while contributing to the central government's aims. CM Sai also expressed his commitment to eradicating Naxalism, which he believes is nearing its end, thanks to coordinated efforts with security forces over the past eighteen months.

Highlighting strategic collaborations, Sai reaffirmed Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's determination to eliminate Naxalism nationally by March 31, 2026. Lauding the state's successful Niyad Nellanar Scheme in Naxal-hit villages, Sai noted the surrender of 23 hardcore Naxalites in Sukma, urging more to abandon arms.

(With inputs from agencies.)