Left Menu

India's Strategic Oil Diversification Amid Global Turbulence

India is navigating the potential threat of US sanctions on Russian oil imports by securing alternative sources. With a heavily import-dependent oil market, India has diversified suppliers, reducing reliance on Russian oil amidst geopolitical tensions. Efforts include boosting domestic exploration and forming strategic partnerships globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:59 IST
India's Strategic Oil Diversification Amid Global Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has downplayed the threat of U.S. sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil, expressing confidence in meeting energy needs through alternative sources. Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasized diversification, with India importing oil from over 40 nations, including new markets like Guyana, Brazil, and Canada.

In the wake of Western nations boycotting Russian crude after Moscow's 2022 Ukraine invasion, India's refiners capitalized on offered discounts, shifting Russia from a marginal supplier to its largest crude source. Russia now meets 40% of India's oil demand, surpassing traditional Middle Eastern suppliers.

Energy infrastructure investments exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore over the past decade have strengthened India's capacity. Future plans include investing Rs 30–35 lakh crore, aiming for a transformative decade in energy development, all while consulting with stakeholders to increase ethanol blending rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025