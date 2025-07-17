Left Menu

Uttarakhand Boosts Skill Development to Empower Youth and Combat Unemployment

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized strategic coordination among departmental secretaries for youth skill enhancement, linking local traditional skills and modern labor demands. Establishment of advanced training centers and incubation links were prioritized, alongside initiatives for women's self-employment and combating child labor through specialized programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:07 IST
Uttarakhand Boosts Skill Development to Empower Youth and Combat Unemployment
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami during meeting in Dehradun (Photo: Uttarakhand CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a drive to bolster Uttarakhand's workforce, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed departmental secretaries to synergize in advancing skill development and employment opportunities for the state's youth, according to a press release from the Uttarakhand CMO.

The Chief Minister said that skill development must be integrated with incubation centers. He underlined the necessity for specialized training programs tailored to local needs, urging the establishment of modern facilities like state-of-the-art machines and smart classrooms in training centers.

Focusing on district-specific traditional skills, Dhami urged expanded registration on the e-Shram portal to ensure social security for skilled workers. Emphasizing on women participation and combating child labor, he called for targeted rehabilitation and outreach for international employment opportunities in healthcare and hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025