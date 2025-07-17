Uttarakhand Boosts Skill Development to Empower Youth and Combat Unemployment

In a drive to bolster Uttarakhand's workforce, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed departmental secretaries to synergize in advancing skill development and employment opportunities for the state's youth, according to a press release from the Uttarakhand CMO.

The Chief Minister said that skill development must be integrated with incubation centers. He underlined the necessity for specialized training programs tailored to local needs, urging the establishment of modern facilities like state-of-the-art machines and smart classrooms in training centers.

Focusing on district-specific traditional skills, Dhami urged expanded registration on the e-Shram portal to ensure social security for skilled workers. Emphasizing on women participation and combating child labor, he called for targeted rehabilitation and outreach for international employment opportunities in healthcare and hospitality.

