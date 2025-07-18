Record Highs for Nasdaq and S&P 500 Amid Economic Confidence

In a testament to robust economic confidence, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs, fueled by optimistic economic data and earnings that underscore continued consumer spending.

This week marked a significant rebound for Wall Street, recovering swiftly from President Donald Trump's tariff statements in April. Despite tumultuous trade policies, the market's resilience is apparent, supported by strong economic indicators and the onset of second-quarter earnings reports.

Driving this upward momentum, retail sales witnessed a sharp increase in June, while the technology sector, notably U.S. chipmakers, gained on back of remarkable earnings from TSMC, a leader in AI chip production. Analysts at Ameriprise indicate solid tech sector growth, setting a promising stage for upcoming Big Tech earnings.

